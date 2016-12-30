Entertainment News
HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2016 Is Kofi Siriboe

The 22-year-old star of 'Queen Sugar' is HB's pick for sexiest man of the year.

What a man, what a man, what a man, what a mighty melanated man.

You may have already known of  Kofi Siriboe from his roles in box office hits like Straight Out Of Compton and The Longshots, but his breakout role in ‘Queen Sugar’  catapulted him into stardom.

In the OWN drama, Kofi approaches the character of Ralph Angel, a single father who was recently released from jail, with strength and sensitivity.

His mastery of the role speaks to his maturity as an artist, and to think, this is only the beginning.

Under the guidance and direction of two of the most prolific media forces of our time, Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernayKofi handles his new found star power with grace.

He recently revealed he was going on a brief hiatus from social media (to the motherland!) to collect himself before gearing up to film season 2 of the hit show.

Nana-Kofi Siriboe; It means King. 👑

A photo posted by Kofi (@kofisiriboe) on

He wrote in an IG post, “As artists, we give arbitrarily from the soul with no paradigm of sustainability. Such an exchange can leave you imbalanced, if not careful, as O said. There’s no one but you to tell yourself enough is enough when it comes to self expression. It takes absolute awareness and stillness, through it all, to stay clear. I thank God for sustaining me through the process. His presence is the only thing that allowed me to get through it. Now that S1 is over, I want to take some time away from social media to re-calibrate myself and come back stronger for QS, S2.”

Although the star is taking a break from social media to get ready for QS2, we have plenty of photos to look at in his absence.  Just a casual peruse of his Instagram page and you will forget he’s an actor by trade, not a model. In addition to his stellar work on the silver screen, Kofi clearly also has a taste for fashion.

single dad looking for a good time..

A photo posted by Kofi (@kofisiriboe) on

 

prince told me to do it.

A photo posted by Kofi (@kofisiriboe) on

 

His sense of style, humility, and talent, makes him the best pick for sexiest man of 2016. Looking forward to where 2017 takes him!

Congrats, Kofi!

