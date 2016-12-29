Joy Living: Erica Campbell Shares Marriage Advice She Received From Ruby Dee & Ossie Davis [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Today’s edition of Joy Living goes out to the married folks out there! As Erica Campbell says, sometimes, there are communication gaps that occur in your marriage. She talks about being in a new season with her husband as she travels a lot and has taken on the new responsibility of radio host, and how they deal with managing all of that.

Plus, she reveals what happened when she met Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis and asked them for marriage advice. The tip she received has proven to be very helpful ever since. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

