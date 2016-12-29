Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Joy Living: Erica Campbell Shares Marriage Advice She Received From Ruby Dee & Ossie Davis [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
7 reads
Leave a comment


Today’s edition of Joy Living goes out to the married folks out there! As Erica Campbell says, sometimes, there are communication gaps that occur in your marriage. She talks about being in a new season with her husband as she travels a lot and has taken on the new responsibility of radio host, and how they deal with managing all of that.

Plus, she reveals what happened when she met Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis and asked them for marriage advice. The tip she received has proven to be very helpful ever since. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Erica Campbell & GRIFF’s Hilarious & Helpful Tips On Church Etiquette [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GooGoo Explains How Tina & Erica Campbell’s Pregnancies Lead To Her Career In Fashion [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Erica Campbell On How Warryn Campbell Saying Yes To God Opened Doors For Him In Music [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]



Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

40 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

advice , Couple , Erica Campbell , husband , joy living , love , marriage , married , Ossie Davis , Ruby Dee , wife

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 weeks ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 1 month ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 1 month ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 1 month ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 1 month ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 1 month ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 1 month ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 1 month ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago
Rev. Jackson On Threats Posed By A Trump…
 2 months ago