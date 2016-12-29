Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: Your Words Have Power [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
2 reads
Leave a comment


In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that words have power- the good ones and the bad ones. She talks gives a few examples, like when somebody texts you out of the blue after you haven’t spoken to them in a long time. When this person is someone you love and care about, you feel a special sense of warmth and happiness at knowing that you were on this person’s mind, and they thought to reach out to you.

Erica also points out that using the power in our words to strengthen each other is equally valuable. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of the motivating message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: Don’t Try To Do It In Your Own Strength [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: 12 Words That Will Change Your Life [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Ericaism: It’s The Little Foxes


Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

40 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell , ericaism , power , Video , words

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 weeks ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 1 month ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 1 month ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 1 month ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 1 month ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 1 month ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 1 month ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 1 month ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago
Rev. Jackson On Threats Posed By A Trump…
 2 months ago