Ericaism: Your Words Have Power [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that words have power- the good ones and the bad ones. She talks gives a few examples, like when somebody texts you out of the blue after you haven’t spoken to them in a long time. When this person is someone you love and care about, you feel a special sense of warmth and happiness at knowing that you were on this person’s mind, and they thought to reach out to you.

Erica also points out that using the power in our words to strengthen each other is equally valuable. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of the motivating message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

