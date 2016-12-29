Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez Are Officially Divorced

Halle Berry is going into the New Year single.

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
2 reads
Leave a comment

USA - 'Cloud Atlas' Premiere in Los Angeles

Source: Frank Trapper / Getty


After a year of back and forth, Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez are officially divorced. According to TMZ, both Berry and Martinez filed for divorce in October of 2015, but California law requires there only be one petitioner; which Martinez granted to Berry.

They will share joint custody of their son Maceo while they continue to work on their property settlement despite there being a prenup, sources say.

Halle Berry has been busy working on her new lingerie line while we watch from social media.

RELATED STORIES:

Halle Berry Commemorates 50th Birthday With New Lingerie Line

Kevin Hart Talks ‘What Now’ Crushing On Halle Berry & Dethroning Seinfeld

halle berry , Olivier Martinez

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 weeks ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 1 month ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 1 month ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 1 month ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 1 month ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 1 month ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 1 month ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 1 month ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago
Rev. Jackson On Threats Posed By A Trump…
 2 months ago