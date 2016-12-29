Serena Williams Is Engaged!

Men everywhere grab your tissue.is officially off the market.

The tennis superstar announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on the mogul’s social media platform.

Bear necessities A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

Williams used prose to break the news when she wrote the following poem about their engagement:

I came home

A little late

Someone had a bag packed for me

And a carriage awaited

Destination: Rome

To escort me to my very own “charming”

Back to where our stars first collided

And now it was full circle

At the same table we first met by chance

This time he made it not by chance

But by choice

Down on one knee

He said 4 words

And

I said yes

