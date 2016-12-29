Serena Williams Is Engaged!

0 reads Leave a comment
Men everywhere grab your tissue. Serena Williams is officially off the market.
The tennis superstar announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on the mogul’s social media platform.
Williams used prose to break the news when she wrote the following poem about their engagement:
I came home
A little late
Someone had a bag packed for me
And a carriage awaited
Destination: Rome
To escort me to my very own “charming”
Back to where our stars first collided
And now it was full circle
At the same table we first met by chance
This time he made it not by chance
But by choice
Down on one knee
He said 4 words
And
I said yes
