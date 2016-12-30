President Obama Most Admired Man Of 2016

Pres. Obama beat out Pres. elect Donald Trump in the Gallup poll of Most Admired Man of the Year.

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 % % % % % % % % Barack Obama 22 17 19 16 30 17 22 30 Donald Trump 15 5 * — * 1 * — Pope Francis 4 5 6 4 — — — — Bernie Sanders 2 3 — — — * — — Rev. Billy Graham 1 1 2 2 2 2 2 2

While Hillary Clinton came in #1 for most admired women.

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 % % % % % % % % Hillary Clinton 12 13 12 15 21 17 17 16 Michelle Obama 8 4 3 5 5 5 5 7 Angela Merkel 3 2 1 1 1 1 * 1 Oprah Winfrey 3 4 8 6 4 7 11 8 Ellen DeGeneres 2 1 1 * 1 2 * *

