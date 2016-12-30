President Obama Most Admired Man Of 2016

7 reads Leave a comment
Pres. Obama beat out Pres. elect Donald Trump in the Gallup poll of Most Admired Man of the Year.
|2016
|2015
|2014
|2013
|2012
|2011
|2010
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|Barack Obama
|22
|17
|19
|16
|30
|17
|22
|30
|Donald Trump
|15
|5
|*
|—
|*
|1
|*
|—
|Pope Francis
|4
|5
|6
|4
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Bernie Sanders
|2
|3
|—
|—
|—
|*
|—
|—
|Rev. Billy Graham
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
While Hillary Clinton came in #1 for most admired women.
|2016
|2015
|2014
|2013
|2012
|2011
|2010
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|Hillary Clinton
|12
|13
|12
|15
|21
|17
|17
|16
|Michelle Obama
|8
|4
|3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Angela Merkel
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|*
|1
|Oprah Winfrey
|3
|4
|8
|6
|4
|7
|11
|8
|Ellen DeGeneres
|2
|1
|1
|*
|1
|2
|*
|*
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours