President Obama Most Admired Man Of 2016

18 hours ago

Melissa Wade
US-POLITICS-OBAMA

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

 

Pres. Obama beat out Pres. elect Donald Trump in the Gallup poll of Most Admired Man of the Year.

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010
% % % % % % % %
Barack Obama 22 17 19 16 30 17 22 30
Donald Trump 15 5 * * 1 *
Pope Francis 4 5 6 4
Bernie Sanders 2 3 *
Rev. Billy Graham 1 1 2 2 2 2 2 2

 

 

While Hillary Clinton came in #1 for most admired women.

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010
% % % % % % % %
Hillary Clinton 12 13 12 15 21 17 17 16
Michelle Obama 8 4 3 5 5 5 5 7
Angela Merkel 3 2 1 1 1 1 * 1
Oprah Winfrey 3 4 8 6 4 7 11 8
Ellen DeGeneres 2 1 1 * 1 2 * *
