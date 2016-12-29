National News
Bishop Eddie Long Returns To Pulpit Amid Health Rumors

Melissa Wade
Bishop Eddie Long Discusses Sex Scandal Allegations

In one of his last statements Bishop Long asked for prayers and privacy while dealing with a health issue that had nothing to do with his diet or weight loss regiment.

His most recent video shows that Bishop Long has returned to the pulpit of Georgia’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church after being away for weeks, and expressing his healing…. but his appearance has many speculating on the state of his health.

 
