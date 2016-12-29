Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Fashion Tips: Kym Lee Shares Secrets To How She Does Erica Campbell’s Make-Up [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
0 reads
Leave a comment


Celebrity make up artist Kym Lee has done make up for countless artists and performers, including Erica Campbell! She was the lead make-up artist for BET’s TV shows, and her work can also be seen in many popular movies, from Jumping The Broom to Black Nativity. She says she gets a lot of requests from folks who wanted to know her and Erica Campbell’s make-up secrets.

So, Kym Lee shares what some her favorite products are for Erica Campbell’s make-up, and how she uses them to create long, lasting, durable and fabulous looks for performances and interviews. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GooGoo’s Fashion Tips On Shopping For Your Body Type [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Fashion Tips: Why Everything You Wear Doesn’t Have To Match [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Fashion Tips: J. Bolin On Using Coconut Oil To Freshen Up Your Wardrobe [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


21 Perfect Party Outfits To Wear On NYE

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Perfect Party Outfits To Wear On NYE

Continue reading 21 Perfect Party Outfits To Wear On NYE

21 Perfect Party Outfits To Wear On NYE

Erica Campbell , fashion tips , kym lee

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 weeks ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 1 month ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 1 month ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 1 month ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 1 month ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 1 month ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 1 month ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 1 month ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago
Rev. Jackson On Threats Posed By A Trump…
 2 months ago