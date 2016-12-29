Fashion Tips: Kym Lee Shares Secrets To How She Does Erica Campbell’s Make-Up [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Celebrity make up artist Kym Lee has done make up for countless artists and performers, including Erica Campbell! She was the lead make-up artist for BET’s TV shows, and her work can also be seen in many popular movies, from Jumping The Broom to Black Nativity. She says she gets a lot of requests from folks who wanted to know her and Erica Campbell’s make-up secrets.

So, Kym Lee shares what some her favorite products are for Erica Campbell’s make-up, and how she uses them to create long, lasting, durable and fabulous looks for performances and interviews. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

