Actress Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Dies

Debbie Reynolds known for her performances in “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” passed away yesterday, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed.

Two days. Two deaths of iconic Hollywood actresses who were also mother and daughter.

Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday at 84, one day after daughter Carrie Fisher’s death.

It’s unclear why Reynolds died — she had complained of breathing problems, an unnamed sourced told the Los Angeles Times — but she was reeling emotionally from losing her daughter, who was 60.

