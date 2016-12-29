Entertainment News
AM BUZZ: ‘L&HH’ Star Joseline Hernandez Gives Birth; Tina Lawson Temporarily Leaves Social Media & More…

The reality star documented her labor pains via Twitter.

‘LHH’ Star Joseline Hernandez Gives Birth

'Rickey Smiley For Real' Atlanta Screening And Q&A

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty


The self-proclaimed Puerto-Rican princess is a mommy now!

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’  star Joseline Hernandez documented her labor via Twitter, and her ex-husband? producer Stevie J remarked on the beauty of their baby girl, Bonnie Bella, when she finally arrived.

#JoselineHernandez and #StevieJ welcome the birth of their daughter #BonnieBella

A photo posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

And it looks like the new mama is already on her way to an epic postpartum snapback. She posted this video showing her belly was already flattening out:

Congrats Joseline!

