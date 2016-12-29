AM BUZZ: ‘L&HH’ Star Joseline Hernandez Gives Birth; Tina Lawson Temporarily Leaves Social Media & More…

‘LHH’ Star Joseline Hernandez Gives Birth

The self-proclaimed Puerto-Rican princess is a mommy now!

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Joseline Hernandez documented her labor via Twitter, and her ex-husband? producer Stevie J remarked on the beauty of their baby girl, Bonnie Bella, when she finally arrived.

#JoselineHernandez and #StevieJ welcome the birth of their daughter #BonnieBella A photo posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:20pm PST

And it looks like the new mama is already on her way to an epic postpartum snapback. She posted this video showing her belly was already flattening out:

Congrats Joseline!

