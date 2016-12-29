AM BUZZ: ‘L&HH’ Star Joseline Hernandez Gives Birth; Tina Lawson Temporarily Leaves Social Media & More…

1 reads Leave a comment
‘LHH’ Star Joseline Hernandez Gives Birth
The self-proclaimed Puerto-Rican princess is a mommy now!
‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Joseline Hernandez documented her labor via Twitter, and her ex-husband? producer Stevie J remarked on the beauty of their baby girl, Bonnie Bella, when she finally arrived.
And it looks like the new mama is already on her way to an epic postpartum snapback. She posted this video showing her belly was already flattening out:
Congrats Joseline!
