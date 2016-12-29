Local
Great Grandmother And Granddaughter Found Alive And Safe

6 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Authorities report that it looks like the two got lost and stranded on a dirt road in the woods.

Seventy-one-year-old Barbara Briley from New Jersey and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter were found alive in secluded woods in rural Virginia, apparently stranded there for days after disappearing on a holiday road trip.

Virginia police say, the grandmother was unconscious but great-granddaughter La’Myra Briley was well and unhurt when they were found in Dinwiddie County stuck on a dirt road at least a mile from a paved road.

Authorities said it appears the two had snacks and drinks to get by.

The grand child has been reunited with family while Barbara Briley was flown by helicopter to VCU Medical Center in Richmond where she was in serious condition.

 

The Brileys had left New Jersey on Christmas Eve to visit relatives in North Carolina but never arrived. They were last seen Saturday at a gas station in Ruther Glen, Virginia, about 30 miles north of Richmond. Family says Barbara Briley was a former driver for New Jersey Transit and had made the long trip numerous times. They also said she didn’t have any known medical issues.

 

