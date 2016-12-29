New Restaurants To Look Forward To In 2017

There are a lot of great new ventures on the horizon of 2017. WRAL News has created a list of some restaurant openings that we have to look forward to in the Triangle this upcoming year.

St. Roch Oyster and Bar (223 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh) – No opening date set

Joule is closing on Dec. 31 to make way for this new concept led by Joule chef Sunny Gerhart. St. Roch is named for the New Orleans neighborhood that it’s owner’s family grew up in. The menu will focus on local seafood and there will be an oyster and raw bar.

Morgan Street Food Hall (411 W. Morgan St., Raleigh) – Opening spring 2017

According to the venue’s website this hall and market has been described as a “new lifestyle dining concert; not to be confused with a food court.” Located in the Warehouse District, this 22,000 square-foot space will include partnerships with local eaters, restaurants and food retailers.

Vidrio (500 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh) – Opening Jan. 23

The goal of this new restaurant is to give customers a window into the Mediterranean. Vidrio’s daily menu will feature a mix of Spanish, French, Greek, Italian, Turkish, Lebanese, Moroccan and other Mediterranean flavors.

Soca (2130 Clark Ave., Raleigh) – Opening early 2017

Soca will specialize in Caribbean and Latin American cuisine. It is from the same owners who brought you Buku in downtown Raleigh.

ZenFish (810 9th St., Durham) – Opening January 2017

ZenFish will be the first restaurant in the Triangle to specialize in Poke, a marinated raw fish that is a staple of Hawaiian cuisine. It will be served up in bowls or on salads. The menu will also include sushi burritos.

