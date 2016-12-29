Evening Minute: West Virginia Official Who Called FLOTUS ‘An Ape In Heels’ Is Fired, For Real This Time

West Virginia Official Who Called FLOTUS ‘An Ape In Heels’ Is Fired, For Real This Time

A West Virginia nonprofit group has FINALLY fired its director after she wrote a Facebook post calling First Lady Michelle Obama as an “ape in heels.”

According to the Associated Press, the state’s Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin’s office said on Tuesday that the nonprofit’s board of directors decided to give Pamela Ramsey Taylor, the executive director of the Clay County Development Corp., her final pink slip. However, there was no mention whether Taylor’s racist and sexist statements were the deciding factor of her firing, but the state requested “specific assurances” that the nonprofit is following anti-discrimination policies. You can read in between the lines with that one.

As HelloBeautiful previously reported, Taylor was initially fired in November and later reinstated on December 23 after a 6-week suspension. Taylor originally wrote on Facebook: “It will be refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified First Lady in the White House. I’m tired of seeing a Ape in heels.”

Taylor’s racist post also cost the local mayor her job: Former Clay Mayor Beverly Whaling resigned after commenting that Taylor’s post “just made my day.” Taylor’s post sparked public outrage and online petitions forcing the women—who are both white—to publicly apologize.

LOL! Man Who Wants To ‘Protect Betty White from 2016’ Sets Up GoFundMe Page

It’s no secret that 2016 has been a beast with the overwhelming amount of celebrity deaths and with a few days of the year left, one devoted Betty White fan will be damned if the Grim Reaper is going to snatch the Golden Girls actress away from us before New Year’s Day.

According to The Grio, Demetrios Hrysikos recently set up a GoFundMe page to protect the 94-year-old icon asking to raise $2000. He plead: “Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan. 1, 2017.”

Hrysikos understands if White doesn’t want the protection and if that’s the case, he will donate the money to Spartanburg Little Theater, a local youth theater company.

Of course, Twitter had jokes:

I almost fell out my chair when I saw "Betty White" trending. Y'all play too much. My nerves are TOO FRAGILE for this. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) December 28, 2016

everybody dying in 2016 and Betty White still sitting there like.. pic.twitter.com/cqSg6RkwkH — (งツ)ว (@StussyTheGoat) December 28, 2016

BREAKING: Betty White is in a secure government facility in Hawaii being frozen in carbonite no later than midnight tonight — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) December 29, 2016

When Betty White is trending, and 2016 has four days to go pic.twitter.com/b9SUKCjlUZ — Meha (@Meha) December 27, 2016

Me protecting Betty White from 2016: pic.twitter.com/N2xkrKLCta — Orlando ✌ (@TeamLando) December 27, 2016

Betty white will never die she's the chosen one pic.twitter.com/belp7Cp4q9 — KERMIT (@Backinthedaytw) December 27, 2016

Black Lives Matter Launches Website To Promote Black-Owned Businesses

Black Lives Matter wants to make it easier for you to support Black-owned businesses.

According to the Huffington Post, the racial justice group has recently joined forces with with ad agency J. Walter Thompson New York to launch a beta version of BackingBlackBusiness.com, a website that allows people to discover black-owned businesses throughout the country.

Black Lives Matter wants BackingBlackBusiness.com to become “the biggest and most easily accessible black businesses database in the country,” they wrote in a statement.

“Black-owned business have long been a staple in the Black community providing jobs, economic security and a somewhere for us to go and feel seen and safe,” said Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors. “In these uncertain times, we need these places more than ever.”

Werk!

