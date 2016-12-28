Get Up Erica
Vivica Fox Opens Up About How She Uses Faith In Her Life & Career [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

23 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Vivica Fox, producer and actress, has a lot of amazing roles under her belt. As the host of this year’s Allstate Gospel Superfest, she talks about her love for gospel music and fangirl-ing out when she meets some her favorite gospel singers. She also talks about speaking Pastor Shirley Caesar after an excerpt of one of her performances went viral.

She talks with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about the importance of faith in her life and career as an actress. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

