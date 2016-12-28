Get Up Poll: Listeners Share Stories Of Laughing At Inappropriate Times [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Get Up Poll, Erica Campbell asks listeners to share stories about a situation that just about everyone inevitably finds themselves in at one point or another. When the urge to laugh strikes, it is often pretty difficult to keep it from entering. Even if you’re at a funeral, in church, or in a classroom.

Follow @GetUpErica

These listeners called in and shared the stories of those very experiences. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Get Up Poll: How Do You Direct Your Child To Your Destiny? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Get Up Poll: How Do You Deal With Heartache? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Get Up Poll: Parents Give Their Best Tips [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]