Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Get Up Poll: Listeners Share Stories Of Laughing At Inappropriate Times [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

22 hours ago

Erica Campbell
0 reads
Leave a comment


In this edition of the Get Up Poll, Erica Campbell asks listeners to share stories about a situation that just about everyone inevitably finds themselves in at one point or another. When the urge to laugh strikes, it is often pretty difficult to keep it from entering. Even if you’re at a funeral, in church, or in a classroom.

These listeners called in and shared the stories of those very experiences. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Get Up Poll: How Do You Direct Your Child To Your Destiny? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Get Up Poll: How Do You Deal With Heartache? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Get Up Poll: Parents Give Their Best Tips [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]


Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

40 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]


 

 

funerals , Funny , get up poll , laughing , listeners

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 weeks ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 1 month ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 1 month ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 1 month ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 1 month ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 1 month ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 1 month ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 1 month ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 1 month ago
Rev. Jackson On Threats Posed By A Trump…
 1 month ago