At Last! BET And Gabrielle Union Reach Settlement In ‘Being Mary Jane’ Lawsuit

Photo by

Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

At Last! BET And Gabrielle Union Reach Settlement In ‘Being Mary Jane’ Lawsuit

Fans can finally relax: The show will return on January 10.

19 hours ago

The Light NC staff
32 reads
Leave a comment

Being Mary Jane Feature Image

Source: Daniel McFadden / BET


Being Mary Jane fans can breathe of sigh of relief—BET and the show’s lead Gabrielle Union have reached a settlement in the actress’ pending lawsuit. According to Deadline, the network announced the news on Tuesday.

BET Networks is pleased to announce that they have reached an amicable agreement with Gabrielle Union and look forward to sharing the new season of ‘Being Mary Jane’ with its loyal fans beginning January 10, 2017,” the network wrote.

Union’s reps have yet to comment.

As HelloBeautiful previously reported, Union sued BET in October for breach of contract, claiming that the network tried to cram 20 episodes into a single season “in order to fraudulently extend the term of” her contract. According to Union’s attorney, the network said that they produce no more than 13 episodes per season with a significant break in between seasons. Yet, the network tried to renege on the contract by wanting to produce seasons four and five back-to-back to cut costs. In addition, Union also claimed that the network wanted to combine both seasons to avoid paying her a raise of $150,000 per episode for season four and $165,000 per episode for season five.

It is outrageous that BET would treat one of its biggest stars in this manner after all she has done to support the network and contribute to its success,” the complaint read.

Union was seeking $3 million damages.

While this lawsuit is dead and gone, as Deadline pointed out, it’s unknown what this means for the action SAG-AFTRA took against BET over allegedly breaking the contract the union had with the network.

RELATED NEWS:

Gabrielle Union Sues BET Over ‘Being Mary Jane’ Dispute

‘Hidden Figures’ Author On How The #BlackGirlMagic In The Film Even Inspired The Obamas
Destiny’s Child Alum LaTavia Roberson Explains Why She’s A Survivor In New Book

Being Mary Jane , BET , celebrity lawsuits , Gabrielle Union

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 weeks ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 1 month ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 1 month ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 1 month ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 1 month ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 1 month ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 1 month ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 1 month ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 1 month ago
Rev. Jackson On Threats Posed By A Trump…
 1 month ago