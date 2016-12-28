Destiny’s Child Alum LaTavia Roberson Explains Why She’s A Survivor In New Book

At The End Of The Day…#IAMLATAVIA A photo posted by LaTavia (@iamlatavia) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:07pm PST

Latavia Roberson is proof that there is life after tearing up the charts as a member of one of the greatest girl groups of our time.

The 35-year-old details her bounce back after her departure from Destiny’s Child in her new book, I Am LaTavia.

“There are a lot of things that I’ve gone through — molestation, dealing with alcoholism and drugs,” Roberson told PEOPLE.

And the Houston native doesn’t shy away from speaking candidly about her time with DC.

“We were patient, we worked very hard, and hearing our stuff on the radio? There was nowhere we could go from there but up. We prayed together for the success of the group, and when we started hearing the songs on the radio, started going on tour, we would see how much people really liked Destiny’s Child,” she revealed in the interview.

While reminiscing on their record-breaking rise to fame, LaTavia made one thing clear–she never left the group.

“I never left Destiny’s Child. That is something that people say. But who would leave Destiny’s Child? That’s crazy! I was dismissed from the group,” she explains.

“It was very difficult because of the way that I found out about it. I hate even talking about it, and it’s been 20 years — but it is what it is. We saw the ‘Say My Name’ video on TV, and that’s how I found out I was no longer in the group.”

The not-so-subtle switch up shocked fans worldwide, so it’s unimaginable the devastation Roberson felt.

“It was almost like a bad divorce — you’re no longer with your friends, people that you love so much. So that was hard in itself,” she told the site. “And then being by myself at that time, when other aspects starting taking ahold of me. It lead me into a depression. And it wasn’t pretty, like at all.”

You can read more about LaTavia’s journey when the memoir drops in Spring of 2017.

