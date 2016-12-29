Billionaire Pays Tuition For Young Women Who Escaped Boko Haram

Billionaire Pays Tuition For Young Women Who Escaped Boko Haram

This is definitely a bright side to the horrible circumstances these young women went through.

Danielle Jennings
The horror of the Boko Haram kidnappings is still very fresh despite the incident occurring almost 3 years ago. In case you don’t remember or need a refresher on just how dangerous and sinister Boko Haram is, on April 14, 2014, 276 schoolgirls were kidnapped from a boarding school in the town of Chibok in Borno State, Nigeria. Militant Nigerian terrorist group Boko Haram admitted to the kidnapping as a bargaining tool for the release of several jailed militants affiliated with the terrorist organization. The terrifying kidnapping inspired the social media hashtag #BringBackOurGirls and since then a reported 21 girls have escaped capture, however there are still many, many more to go.

To bring some good fortune to this incredibly sad story, Blavity reports that a software billionaire from Austin, Texas is committing to paying the college tuition of the 21 young women who managed to escape Boko Haram.

The reports states, “Billionaire Robert Smith the Austin, Texas-based founder of enterprise software investment firm, Vista Equity Partners, has committed to paying for tuition, housing, meal plans and other related expenses for the 21 adoptees of the Nigerian government to attend the prestigious American University of Nigeria in Yola, as well as 3 other women in the Chibok community.”

The news was first announced by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on the Media to Nigeria’s President, who also said that Smith will cover tuition for any other young women who manage to escape from the Boko Haram or who are hopefully set free. Currently Robert Smith ranks as the 268th wealthiest person in America, so it’s very inspiring to see him put his money to such incredible use.

 

