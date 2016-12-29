Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Screen Legend Debbie Reynolds Dies Just One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

20 hours ago

The Light NC staff
3 reads
Leave a comment

“Singin’ In The Rain” icon Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday after suffering a stroke a day after the death of her daughter, beloved “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher, her son Todd confirms. She was 84.

According to TMZ, police were called to Todd’s home in Beverly Hills around 1pm following a report that Reynolds had a medical emergency. Reynolds and her son were reportedly discussing funeral arrangements for Fisher.

The Hollywood legend also appeared in films “Tammy and the Bachelor” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” which landed Reynolds an Oscar nomination.

“She’s with Carrie,” the son told TMZ.

RELATED STORIES:

‘Star Wars’ Actress Carrie Fisher Dies

Carrie Fisher , Debbie Reynolds

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 weeks ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 1 month ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 1 month ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 1 month ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 1 month ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 1 month ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 1 month ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 1 month ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 1 month ago
Rev. Jackson On Threats Posed By A Trump…
 1 month ago