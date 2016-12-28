BlackGirlMagic: Simone Biles Named Female Athlete Of The Year By The Associated Press

Danielle Jennings

If there is one person who had an incredible 2016, it’s none other than powerhouse gymnast Simone Biles. She turned in an absolutely stunning performance at the 2016 Olympic Games, a history-making performance that netted her five gold medals and the attention of the entire world. Since then she’s gotten to meet President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during her trip to The White House, presented at award shows and visited the set of the hit show Pretty Little Liars. She’ll finish off her amazing year with a prestigious title given by the Associated Press for her stellar athletic achievements, as their Female Athlete of the Year.

It’s hard to believe that at just 19, Simone Biles has accomplished what many athletes spend their entire lives trying to achieve, which is why she is the perfect recipient of the title of Female Athlete of the Year as named by the Associated Press.

CBS News reports all of the details and criteria that factored into the AP’s decision to bestow Simone its highest athletic honor. Their report states, “In a vote by U.S. editors and news directors announced Monday, Biles received 31 votes out of a possible 59 votes. U.S. Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, who won four golds and a silver in Rio, finished second with 20 votes. Serena Williams, who won Wimbledon for the seventh time to tie Steffi Graf’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles, and three-time AP women’s NCAA basketball Player of the Year Breanna Stewart tied for third with four votes each.”

With this latest title Biles becomes only the fifth gymnast ever to be given the honor, following Olga Korbut, Nadia Comaneci, Mary Lou Retton and fellow teammate Gabby Douglas. Simone Biles is definitely #BlackGirlMagic personified and we here at HB are super proud of her!

