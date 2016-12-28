Civil Rights Leaders Renew Call For Progress At Historic Church

It was a night of passionate discussion Tuesday between a trio of civil rights leaders and several Alabama and Washington college football players who talked about continuing the fight for social justice, reports CNN.

Activists Andrew Young, C.T. Vivian and Xernona Clayton gave a history lesson to Black and White players from the University of Washington and University of Alabama at Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia before the teams’ upcoming New Year’s Eve game at the Peach Bowl, writes the news outlet:

The Crimson Tide and the Washington Huskies sat in the pews and listened intently as former mayor Andrew Young and civil rights leader Xemona Clayton delivered words of inspiration.

“If you had to choose who had more of an impact on the desegregation of Georgia, Martin Luther King or Herschel Walker? Herschel would probably win because he made Georgia No. 1,” said Young, who worked alongside King in their fight for racial equality.

Clayton echoed Young’s sentiments about respecting the past and the need to stay involved. “There’s some change that still needs to happen in our society. There’s an old saying, ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ You know what I say? ‘If it ain’t broke, break it so you’ll have something to do.’ There’s always something to do.”

Washington walk-on wide receiver Taelon Parson and Young also talked about Black Lives Matter in regards to the organization’s push for progress, reports CBS Sports.

