Watch: Video Shows Ex-NFL Player Ray McDonald During 2015 Domestic Violence Incident

The lawyer representing the mother of the athlete's child said the video was “one of the most horrific videos I’ve seen and heard."

23 hours ago

The Light NC staff
A newly unearthed “terrifying” video shows ex-NFL player Ray McDonald during a 2015 domestic violence incident, reports TMZ Sports.

The clip of the former San Francisco 49ers star was at the “center of McDonald’s domestic violence case,” writes the news outlet:

The footage shows the ex-49er cornering the woman in a dining room around 4 AM on May 25 — while she was holding their 2-month-old child. You can see McDonald’s driver trying to calm down the massive defensive tackle while the woman is desperately pleading with him to go away. 

After a tense 4 minutes, the driver says to Ray, “Let’s go. She will get ready and she’s being picked up. Please, Ray.”

That’s when a chase begins and the woman locks herself in a bathroom while screaming at the top of her lungs. Cops were called to the scene and prosecutors later charged McDonald with domestic violence and felony false imprisonment. However, after seeing the video, a grand jury DECLINED to indict and the charges were dropped. 

The defendant’s attorney Robin Yeamans told TMZ, “It’s one of the most horrific videos I’ve seen and heard in my 46 years of practicing law.”

McDonald was axed from the 49ers after reports that he was under investigation for sexual assault in 2014, reports the New York Daily News.

SOURCE: TMZ Sports, New York Daily News

