Filmmaker Michael Moore Shares Detailed Plan To Derail The Trump Administration

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore––who openly condemns Donald Trump––shared a plan to stop the Trump Train.

After telling his followers on Facebook, “There’s no crying in TrumpLand,” Moore explained his strategy and encouraged those feeling despondent to get to work, because “all hope is not lost.”

His blueprint reads as follows:

Make your presence known: Demand your local Congressman/woman “block all the damage Trump is going to do.” If your congressional representative is a Republican and he/she explains why they support Trump’s policies, “Politely tell them you and everyone you know will work to unseat them in 2018 if they don’t act independently from Trump.” If your congressional representative is a Democrat, “Tell him/her that you expect them to aggressively fight the Trump agenda – and if they don’t, you will work with others to support a true progressive in the Democratic primary in 2018.”

Demand your local Congressman/woman “block all the damage Trump is going to do.” Write to the DNC: Demand the Democratic National Committee elect Congressman Keith Ellison as Chairman of the Democratic Party. Moore instructed readers to tell the DNC that Ellison “is the future and everyone else is the past.”

Demand the Democratic National Committee elect as Chairman of the Democratic Party. Moore instructed readers to tell the DNC that Ellison “is the future and everyone else is the past.” Form a Rapid Response Team to oppose what Trump and Congress are up to.

to oppose what Trump and Congress are up to. Attend Inauguration Weekend Protests: If you can’t make it, find and/or organize a protest in your area.

If you can’t make it, find and/or organize a protest in your area. Run For Elected Office: Moore told readers, “It’s time to stop carping about politicians and become one. But a different kind of one,” and run for any office.

