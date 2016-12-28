Faith Walking: Don’t Put It Off [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about how sometimes we tend to pick “I’ll do it later” over acting on important big things now. Often these things that we are putting off could propel us further, but we’re so busy putting them off that we never know!

Erica reads from several scriptures about this, which explains that one should not “boast about tomorrow, for you do not know what the day may bring.” If He gave it to you today, use it today, Erica says. Check out this exclusive video for more of this motivating message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

