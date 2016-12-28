Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: Don’t Put It Off [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
0 reads
Leave a comment


In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about how sometimes we tend to pick “I’ll do it later” over acting on important big things now. Often these things that we are putting off could propel us further, but we’re so busy putting them off that we never know!

Erica reads from several scriptures about this, which explains that one should not “boast about tomorrow, for you do not know what the day may bring.” If He gave it to you today, use it today, Erica says. Check out this exclusive video for more of this motivating message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

RELATED: Faith Walking: How Choosing To Walk By Faith Lead Erica Campbell To Her Wildest Dreams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Erica Campbell On Overcoming Judgement In Church After Singing With Brandy [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: God Can Still Use You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

40 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell , faith walking , procrastination , put it off

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 weeks ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 1 month ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 1 month ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 1 month ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 1 month ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 1 month ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 1 month ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 1 month ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 1 month ago
Rev. Jackson On Threats Posed By A Trump…
 1 month ago