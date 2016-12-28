Erica Campbell Explains What GRIFF’s Prayer Represents For Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell breaks down all of the segments of her show, and explains what valuable teachable moment she aims for each one to be for her audience. While that might seem more obvious for some segments, like the Ericaism, or Joy Living, with more silly moments, like GRIFF’s Prayer it may not be so obvious.

But even from that funny moment between GRIFF and God, Erica wants viewers to take something important away. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of what Erica had to say in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

