AM BUZZ: Queen Latifah Reportedly Carjacked; Drake & JLo Getting Cozy & More…

Fulton County police are still searching for the suspects in the theft.

Queen Latifah Reportedly Carjacked

Actress Queen Latifah’s car was stolen in Atlanta while the driver was pumping gas, FOX-5 ­Atlanta reported.

Queen, whose real name is Dana Owens, was not in possession of the vehicle when the thief drove away with her 2015 Mercedes.

The police later recovered the vehicle in a residential part of Southwest Atlanta.

When the car was returned, Latifah reportedly found lemonade and fruit punch inside. Fulton County police are still searching for the suspects.

We’re glad her car was recovered and no one was harmed!

