AM BUZZ: Queen Latifah Reportedly Carjacked; Drake & JLo Getting Cozy & More…

Queen Latifah Reportedly Carjacked

QUEEN LATIFAH'S CAR STOLEN: A @FOX5Atlanta exclusive. Fulton Co. Police say someone stole Queen Latifahs car while someone pumped gas pic.twitter.com/TdnJiLX7Um — Jaclyn Schultz FOX 5 (@jaclynFOX5ATL) December 27, 2016

Queen, whose real name is Dana Owens, was not in possession of the vehicle when the thief drove away with her 2015 Mercedes.

The police later recovered the vehicle in a residential part of Southwest Atlanta.

When the car was returned, Latifah reportedly found lemonade and fruit punch inside. Fulton County police are still searching for the suspects.

We’re glad her car was recovered and no one was harmed!

