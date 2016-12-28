Local
Cam Newton Visits Sick 10Yr Old

Melissa Wade
10yr old Taylor Deckard is a Auburn Tigers fan and being treated for a heart condition.  Cam Newton who now plays for the Carolina Panther was a former Auburn Tigers quarterback and paid a visit to this sick fan.

Dekard was speechless when Newton walked into his hospital room as his Christmas gift.

Taylor, decked in his Auburn jersey and wristbands, bounded from bed to give Newton a hug, and merely nodded when the QB asked, “Are you doing good?”

Read more at WRAL.com

