Da TRUTH On How The Church Can Engage More With Millennials [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Da TRUTH talks about his new album, “It’s Complicated,” which he says details his journey through his faith, with a special emphasis on the questions he had growing up in the church. He also talks about how to engage millennials, specifically by being honest about his “many bouts with doubt,” and shares his hope of doing that with his new album.

Plus, he talks about getting a call from a fellow music artist and discussing faith for hours. Click on the audio player for more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

