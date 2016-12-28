Mr. Griffin: How You Were Raised Is No Excuse [EXCLUSIVE]

In a new segment entitled “Mr. Griffin,” GRIFF speaks up from his serious side. In this message, he asks that men refrain from blaming their behaviors and actions on how they were raised, especially when it comes to fatherhood. GRIFF even opens up about the fact that he has witnessed negativity in his family, including abuse, and made a decision not to carry that on into the next generation.
He talks about becoming a grandfather for the first time, and the fact that he knows his son will be a good father because of the good example he has set for him. But, as GRIFF says, he could not have set that example without the grace of God. He also talks about navigating fatherhood with the goal of being what his father wanted to be to him, but couldn’t. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
21 Black Fathers We Love [PHOTOS]
