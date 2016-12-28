Stray Bag Of Toys Prompts Scare At Trump Tower

On Tuesday a stray backpack prompted the partial evacuation of Trump Tower, however bomb squad technicians quickly determined the unattended bag was harmless as it contained children’s toys. Videos posted online showed people frantically running through the Manhattan skyscraper’s public lobby as uniformed police officers directed them toward the exits.

According to WRAL Stephen Davis, the New York Police Department’s top spokesman, said around 5 p.m. the bomb squad gave the “all clear” after examining the backpack left near the entrance to Niketown, a store in the building. President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he was at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida at the time of the scare.

Sean Spicer, his newly appointed press secretary, tweeted that officials were “back to work” following the “false alarm.” In addition to being the president-elect’s home and business headquarters, Trump Tower contains residences, restaurants, retail stores — and a lobby that by law is open to the public to visitors daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Authorities receive about 42 reports every day of so-called suspicious packages, though that number can fluctuate depending on current events.

Click here for more information

Follow @thelightnc

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: