Versace Sued For Allegedly Identifying Black Customers With Secret Code

Reports broke out earlier this week that a former Versace employee, is suing the company for unfair business practices, and including the allegation that the luxury fashion label uses a secret “code” to alert employees when a black customer enters the store. According to CNN 23 year old Christopher Sampiro, says he was fired for being of mixed race, after working two weeks at the Versace outlet store in Pleasanton, California.
Sampiro alleges that he was asked by a a manager during the new-employee training, if he knew about the “D410 Code,” which is the same code used for black clothing. The lawsuit which was filed in November, six weeks after the alleged exchange does not mention the manager by name.
