If Allowed To Run For A Third Term, President Obama Confident He Would Have Won 2016 Election

Oh, how we wish he could've run for a third term as well.

2 days ago

Danielle Jennings
President Obama Arrives Back To The White House After Trip To Richmond, Virginia

It’s been almost two months since the 2016 presidential election and the majority of us are still trying to forget the outcome. Unfortunately for the foreseeable future, we are stuck with one Donald Trump, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t bask in the glow of the last eight years under President Obama.

And apparently, President Obama also knows just how much Americans love him, as he has recently shared some thoughts about the 2016 election if he were allowed to run.

As reported by The Grio, President Obama went into detail regarding his ability to secure a third term as president if he could have run against Donald Trump.

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” he said.

President Obama also spoke highly of the campaign that Hillary Clinton ran, saying that she “performed wonderfully under really tough circumstances,” though he still feels they did not campaign hard enough.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump couldn’t wait to respond to President Obama claims and took to Twitter to give his unsolicited opinion.

Trump’s response to Obama’s claims of winning third term:

