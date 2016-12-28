Nonprofit Director Loses Job After ‘Ape In Heels’ Comment About Michelle Obama

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Nonprofit Director Loses Job After ‘Ape In Heels’ Comment About Michelle Obama

The termination coincides with a state agency taking control and vowing to keep a closer watch over Clay County Development Corp.

2 days ago

The Light NC staff
29 reads
Leave a comment

The West Virginia nonprofit director who referred to Michelle Obama as an “ape in heels” in a November Facebook message has lost her job after a weeks-long suspension and announced Dec. 23 return to the position, reports The Washington Post.

Officials’ termination of Pamela Ramsey Taylor, who led the Clay County Development Corp., coincided with a state agency decision to take control of the nonprofit, which provides services to the elderly and low-income residents, writes the news outlet:

The [state agency] move was prompted by Taylor’s November Facebook post, in which she celebrated incoming first lady Melania Trump, while calling Obama an “ape in heels.” Robert Roswall, commissioner for the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services, told The Washington Post that the controversy exposed loopholes in how the nonprofit was being run.

The Clay County Development Corp., for instance, is required by contract with the state to have open meetings, to respond to public records requests and to have nondiscrimination policies. The fact that those rules weren’t being followed became apparent after the public outrage over Taylor’s comments.“We started getting lots of reports about different things that we were checking,” Roswall said. “There was little things popping up all over.”

State officials said they had two options: They could either withdraw government funding or take over the agency. Roswall said they chose the latter. According to a statement released Tuesday by Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin’s office, the Appalachian Area Agency on Aging will manage and oversee the Clay County Development Corp. on a daily basis for six months. 

The state requested specific assurances about Clay County Development Corp. officials following anti-discrimination policies, reports The Huffington Post.

SOURCE: The Washington PostThe Huffington Post

SEE ALSO: 

Non-Profit Director Who Called Michelle Obama An ‘Ape In Heels’ Reinstated After Suspension

West Virginia Racists Under Fire For Social Media Post Calling Michelle Obama ‘Ape In Heels’

All The Times First Lady Michelle Obama Slayed Magazine Cover Spreads

8 photos Launch gallery

All The Times First Lady Michelle Obama Slayed Magazine Cover Spreads

Continue reading All The Times First Lady Michelle Obama Slayed Magazine Cover Spreads

All The Times First Lady Michelle Obama Slayed Magazine Cover Spreads

Michelle Obama is a first lady, and a cover girl favorite.

Michelle Obama , Pamela Ramsey , racism , West Virginia

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 weeks ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 1 month ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 1 month ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 1 month ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 1 month ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 1 month ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 1 month ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 1 month ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 1 month ago
Rev. Jackson On Threats Posed By A Trump…
 1 month ago