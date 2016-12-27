“Star Wars” Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

Princess Leia, in real life actress Carrie Fisher died Tuesday in Los Angeles. Fisher was was 60 and her death came four days after she suffered a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles, according to a source familiar with the situation

Her death was confirmed in a statement issued by the publicist for Billie Lourd, Fisher’s daughter.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” Simon Halls said.

