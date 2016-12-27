National News
Home > National News

“Star Wars” Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

16 hours ago

Melissa Wade
12 reads
Leave a comment
On the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

Source: Sunset Boulevard / Getty

Princess Leia, in real life actress Carrie Fisher died Tuesday in Los Angeles. Fisher was was 60 and her death came four days after she suffered a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles, according to a source familiar with the situation

Her death was confirmed in a statement issued by the publicist for Billie Lourd, Fisher’s daughter.
“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” Simon Halls said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Read more at CNN.com
Carrie Fisher , Carrie Fisher dead , Princess Leia , Star Wars

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 weeks ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 1 month ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 1 month ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 1 month ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 1 month ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 1 month ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 1 month ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 1 month ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 1 month ago
Rev. Jackson On Threats Posed By A Trump…
 1 month ago