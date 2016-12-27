List Of Local New Years Services & Other Events For The Weekend

Here are some local New Years Eve, Watch night services and New Yearsn events that are happening this coming weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Emancipation Day Service
|Event Date:
|01/01/2017
|Event Time:
|5PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|St. Joseph’s A.M.E. Church
|Address Line 1:
|2521 Fayetteville Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham NC 27707
|Event Description:
|interdenominational Ministerial of Durham and Vicinity
Emancipation Day Service
Guest Speaker
Rev. Dr. Kenneth R. Hammond, Pastor
Union Baptist Church
Durham, North CarolinaRev. Dr. Ronald L. Owens, Host Pastor
James A. Blake, IMA President
|Event Contact:
|Angeloe Burch
|Event Contact Number:
|Country Praise
|Event Date:
|12/31/2016
|Event Time:
|10:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Shady Grove Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|81 Egypt Church Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Louisburg, NC 27549
|Event Description:
|New Year eve service beginning at 10:00 pm with Praise and Worship by Moses Brodie and the Shady Grove Baptist Church Praise Team. Our special guest will be Keith (Wonder Boy) Johnson in concert. A big country breakfast will be served immediately after service. everyone is invited to come.
|Event Contact:
|Gracie Cooke
|Event Contact Number:
|919-671-5420
|Event Contact Email:
|jcooke1021@aol.com
|2016 Watch Night Service
|Event Date:
|12/31/2016
|Event Time:
|6:00PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Deliverance Cathedral of Love Church
|Address Line 1:
|1705 Curtis Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27610
|Event Description:
|Come and celebrate with us as we give praise to God for taking us through this year of 2016 and ask for his divine guidance as we enter in to 2017.
|Event Contact:
|Connie Bridges
|Event Contact Number:
|919-834-6012
|Event Contact Email:
|deliverancecol@att.net
|CROSSING OVER SERVICE ( Shekinah Glory Intl.)
|Event Date:
|12/31/2016
|Event Time:
|9:30pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|WINGATE HOTEL (By Wyndham)
|Address Line 1:
|5223 PAGE RD.
|City, State, Zip:
|DURHAM NC. 27703
|Event Description:
|CROSSING OVER SERVICE
THEME: ENDING YOUR YEAR STRONG*Do you want to be Aligned and Positioned for 2017?
*Do you want to receive the mind of God for the coming year?
If so come join us for our New Year’s Eve Service
|Event Contact:
|Vera Lamptey
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 244 1304
|Event Contact Email:
|veralamptey.sgi@gmail.com
|Watch-Night Service
|Event Date:
|12/31/2016
|Event Time:
|10:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|4442 Bonnetsville Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Clinton
|Event Description:
|Watch-Night Service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 4442 Bonnetsville Road, Clinton, NC. The time of the Service will be 10:00 pm. All are invited to attend and help us celebrate the blessed year of 2016, and a new year of 2017 for greater things ahead! For more information you may call (910) 564-6630.
|Event Contact:
|Dorcas Beatty
|Event Contact Number:
|9105646630
|Event Contact Email:
|dorcasbeatty@gmail.co
|NEW YEAR’S EVE – RED CARPET EVENT!!!
|Event Date:
|12/31/16
|Event Time:
|8:30PM – 12AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|ELEVATION BAPTIST CHURCH
|Address Line 1:
|5271 EBC VILLAGE WAY
|City, State, Zip:
|KNIGHTDALE, NC 27545
|Event Description:
|Come dressed to impress beyond your Sunday best! Elevation Baptist Church invites you and your guests to our FREE Red Carpet Event, New Year’s Eve! We will be LIVE from the Red Carpet and ushering in the New Year with HIGH PRAISE! Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and hot beverages will be waiting just for you!
RSVP with the number of guests in your party! Call or text (919)891-0850 or click https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-red-carpet-event-tickets-29197016061
|Event Contact:
|CHARLENE OKOYE
|Event Contact Number:
|919-891-0850
|Event Contact Email:
|ohhtastenc@gmail.com
|AADEnsemble KwanzaaFest
|Event Date:
|01/01/2017
|Event Time:
|12 noon
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Durham Armory
|Address Line 1:
|220 Foster Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27701
|Event Description:
|Join Baba Chuck Davis and the African American Dance Ensemble on the last day of Kwanzaa-Imani or Faith. Kwanzaa is FREE and open to the public. All donated toiletry items will be given to a local Non-profit and all donated canned foods will be given to CAARE, Inc.
The doors will open at 12pm, Children’s Village to begin at 1pm and the program to begin at 2pm. Shabutaso will be offering a drumming class, there will be face painting, gift bags, prizes and games.
Performances by Keisha Burch-Gospel Singer, Brandon “SilentPraize” Bell, Patricia Taborn Modeling Agency, African Drum and Dance Ensemble-West Guilford HS and Ezibu Muntu-Richmond, VA. Health screening provided by CAARE, Inc. and HIV screening provided by Triangle Empowerment. Support the vendors
For more information you may contact us at 919-560-2729.
|Event Contact:
|Dr. Angeloe Burch
|Event Contact Number:
|919560-2729