List Of Local New Years Services & Other Events For The Weekend

18 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Couple Blowing Glitter Out of Their Hands

Source: Christopher Futcher / Getty

Here are some local New Years Eve, Watch night services and New Yearsn events that are happening this coming weekend.

 

 

  Emancipation Day Service
Event Date:  01/01/2017
Event Time:  5PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  St. Joseph’s A.M.E. Church
Address Line 1:  2521 Fayetteville Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham NC 27707
Event Description:  interdenominational Ministerial of Durham and Vicinity
Emancipation Day Service
Guest Speaker
Rev. Dr. Kenneth R. Hammond, Pastor
Union Baptist Church
Durham, North CarolinaRev. Dr. Ronald L. Owens, Host Pastor
James A. Blake, IMA President
Event Contact:  Angeloe Burch
Event Contact Number: 

 

 

Country Praise
Event Date:  12/31/2016
Event Time:  10:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Shady Grove Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  81 Egypt Church Road
City, State, Zip:  Louisburg, NC 27549
Event Description:  New Year eve service beginning at 10:00 pm with Praise and Worship by Moses Brodie and the Shady Grove Baptist Church Praise Team. Our special guest will be Keith (Wonder Boy) Johnson in concert. A big country breakfast will be served immediately after service. everyone is invited to come.
Event Contact:  Gracie Cooke
Event Contact Number:  919-671-5420
Event Contact Email:  jcooke1021@aol.com

 

 

2016 Watch Night Service
Event Date:  12/31/2016
Event Time:  6:00PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Deliverance Cathedral of Love Church
Address Line 1:  1705 Curtis Drive
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:  Come and celebrate with us as we give praise to God for taking us through this year of 2016 and ask for his divine guidance as we enter in to 2017.
Event Contact:  Connie Bridges
Event Contact Number:  919-834-6012
Event Contact Email:  deliverancecol@att.net

 

 

t:  CROSSING OVER SERVICE ( Shekinah Glory Intl.)
Event Date:  12/31/2016
Event Time:  9:30pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  WINGATE HOTEL (By Wyndham)
Address Line 1:  5223 PAGE RD.
City, State, Zip:  DURHAM NC. 27703
Event Description:  CROSSING OVER SERVICE
THEME: ENDING YOUR YEAR STRONG*Do you want to be Aligned and Positioned for 2017?
*Do you want to receive the mind of God for the coming year?
If so come join us for our New Year’s Eve Service
Event Contact:  Vera Lamptey
Event Contact Number:  (919) 244 1304
Event Contact Email:  veralamptey.sgi@gmail.com

 

 

Watch-Night Service
Event Date:  12/31/2016
Event Time:  10:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  4442 Bonnetsville Rd
City, State, Zip:  Clinton
Event Description:  Watch-Night Service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 4442 Bonnetsville Road, Clinton, NC. The time of the Service will be 10:00 pm. All are invited to attend and help us celebrate the blessed year of 2016, and a new year of 2017 for greater things ahead! For more information you may call (910) 564-6630.
Event Contact:  Dorcas Beatty
Event Contact Number:  9105646630
Event Contact Email:  dorcasbeatty@gmail.co

 

  NEW YEAR’S EVE – RED CARPET EVENT!!!
Event Date:  12/31/16
Event Time:  8:30PM – 12AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  ELEVATION BAPTIST CHURCH
Address Line 1:  5271 EBC VILLAGE WAY
City, State, Zip:  KNIGHTDALE, NC 27545
Event Description:  Come dressed to impress beyond your Sunday best! Elevation Baptist Church invites you and your guests to our FREE Red Carpet Event, New Year’s Eve! We will be LIVE from the Red Carpet and ushering in the New Year with HIGH PRAISE! Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and hot beverages will be waiting just for you!

RSVP with the number of guests in your party! Call or text (919)891-0850 or click https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-red-carpet-event-tickets-29197016061
Looking forward to SEEING you there!
Event Contact:  CHARLENE OKOYE
Event Contact Number:  919-891-0850
Event Contact Email:  ohhtastenc@gmail.com

 

 

t:  AADEnsemble KwanzaaFest
Event Date:  01/01/2017
Event Time:  12 noon
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Durham Armory
Address Line 1:  220 Foster Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27701
Event Description:  Join Baba Chuck Davis and the African American Dance Ensemble on the last day of Kwanzaa-Imani or Faith. Kwanzaa is FREE and open to the public. All donated toiletry items will be given to a local Non-profit and all donated canned foods will be given to CAARE, Inc.

The doors will open at 12pm, Children’s Village to begin at 1pm and the program to begin at 2pm. Shabutaso will be offering a drumming class, there will be face painting, gift bags, prizes and games.

Performances by Keisha Burch-Gospel Singer, Brandon “SilentPraize” Bell, Patricia Taborn Modeling Agency, African Drum and Dance Ensemble-West Guilford HS and Ezibu Muntu-Richmond, VA. Health screening provided by CAARE, Inc. and HIV screening provided by Triangle Empowerment. Support the vendors

For more information you may contact us at 919-560-2729.
Event Contact:  Dr. Angeloe Burch
Event Contact Number:  919560-2729

 

 

 

