Woman And Granddaughter Missing During Drive To NC

71-year-old Barbara Briley and great granddaughter 5 yr old La Myer Briley haven’t been heard from since they stopped for gas in Ruther Glen, Virginia on Christmas Eve.

Barbara Briley, of Mays Landing, set out to drive from Atlantic City to Morven, North Carolina over the weekend with great granddaughter.

The two were traveling in a silver Toyota Rav 4 with New Jersey tag C80-ELS.

Barbara is described as standing 5’5″ tall and weighs 215 pounds.

La Myar was last seen wearing a gray camouflage sweat hoodie and gray sweat pants.

The Sheriff’s Office in Anson County, North Carolina, says it is working with Hamilton Township Police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

