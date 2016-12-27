Local
Home > Local

Woman And Granddaughter Missing During Drive To NC

20 hours ago

Melissa Wade
125 reads
Leave a comment
Manhunt For NY Escaped Prisoners Gains Intensity After DNA Match Confirmed

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

71-year-old Barbara Briley and great granddaughter 5 yr old La Myer Briley haven’t been heard from since they stopped for gas in Ruther Glen, Virginia on Christmas Eve.

Barbara Briley, of Mays Landing, set out to drive from Atlantic City to Morven, North Carolina over the weekend with great granddaughter.

The two were traveling in a silver Toyota Rav 4 with New Jersey tag C80-ELS.

Barbara is described as standing 5’5″ tall and weighs 215 pounds.

La Myar was last seen wearing a gray camouflage sweat hoodie and gray sweat pants.

The Sheriff’s Office in Anson County, North Carolina, says it is working with Hamilton Township Police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

read more at ABC11.

Barbara Briley , missing grandmother

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 weeks ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 1 month ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 1 month ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 1 month ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 1 month ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 1 month ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 1 month ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 1 month ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 1 month ago
Rev. Jackson On Threats Posed By A Trump…
 1 month ago