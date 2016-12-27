Obama’s Exit Interview: I could’ve Won Again

In a recent interview, President Barack Obama asserted that he could have succeeded in this year’s election if he was eligible to run. The response followed his argument that Americans still subscribe to his vision of progressive change.

Obama told his former senior adviser David Axelrod in an interview for the “The Axe Files” podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN “I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it.” Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump in the popular vote by almost 2.9 million ballots, though Trump won more electoral votes and thus the presidency.

However, neither Trump nor Clinton won a majority of the vote in the 2016 contest. On Monday afternoon Trump responded to the President’s assertion that he could have won a third term.

Although the President-elect framed Obama’s comments as describing a head-to-head matchup between the pair, which Obama did not say (in his interview with Axelrod), Trump tweeted “President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.”