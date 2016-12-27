Post-Holiday Shoppers Sent Scrambling For Exits After Mall Fights

On Monday night following Christmas, fights broke out at malls around the country sending shoppers, who were hunting for post-holiday deals, scrambling for the exits. No one was seriously injured in the mall melees, although during the panic police received numerous false reports of gunfire.

According to Cleveland.com police in Ohio used pepper spray to disperse a large crowd following a fight at an upscale shopping mall in Beachwood, just outside of Cleveland. A report of shots fired was later determined to be unfounded.

There were similar disturbances at malls around the country including in New York, New Jersey and North Carolina, where chaos erupted at a mall in Fayetteville and emergency medical personnel were called in to assist someone who had a medical episode while fleeing. In Memphis, Tennessee, several people were arrested by authorities following fights at two malls there.

No one was injured and no gunshots were fired. According to The Commercial Appeal, Deputy Chief Terry Landrum said “Somebody yelled ‘gun!’ and youths stampeded through the mall,” Police in Aurora, Colorado, near Denver, evacuated a mall due to multiple conflicts.

WRAL News reports, Aurora police spokesman Sgt. Chris Amsler as saying that as the suspect was being taking into custody, the crowd, which grew to about 500 people, advanced on the officer and fights broke out. As a result five juveniles were arrested but no one was hurt.

A mall in Aurora, Illinois, outside of Chicago, was temporarily shut down due to a large disturbance. There was no evidence on whether any of the fights, which were also reported in Arizona, Texas, Indiana and Connecticut, were connected.

