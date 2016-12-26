WATCH: Trump & White Supremacists Speak Same Language, Scholar Says

News One
WATCH: Trump & White Supremacists Speak Same Language, Scholar Says

Chip Berlet believes the threat of racial violence is inevitable as a result of Trump's coddling of White supremacists.

NewsOne Staff
In a recent interview, Chip Berlet, a writer and activist who has studied White supremacy for 40 years, told Pro-Publica he sees chilling parallels between the groups and President-elect Donald Trump.

Even before the election I was saying that the rhetoric used by Trump was going to cause violence before and after the election,” he tells the nonprofit investigative news site. “That was easy to predict. It’s sociology 101. If you scapegoat a group from a high public place for long enough it’s inevitable that some people will act out on that belief and say, ‘If they’re so evil and they’re out to destroy America, why don’t we get them before they get us.‘”

Watch the video above to hear his chilling warning.

Homegrown Terror: The Most Dangerous Religious Extremists Hail From North & South Carolina – Not Syria

13 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]

13 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]

