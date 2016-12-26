Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Bishop J. Drew Sheard On Preparing Leaders In The Black Lives Matter Age [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

12 hours ago

Erica Campbell
0 reads
Leave a comment


Erica Campbell chats with Bishop J. Drew Sheard, known as “a bridge builder to other denominations,” is the senior pastor at the Greater Emanuel Institution Church of God & Christ in Detroit Michigan, and holds tons of accolades for his work. He talks about his work with millennials in order to “prepare the next tier of leadership.”

Bishop explains why, especially in the age of the Black Lives Matter movement, its important to adequately prepare black men to lead in smart and ethical ways. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Tasha Cobbs On How Being A Worship Leader Prepped Her For Singing Career [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: What Kind Of Leader Are You? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Cheryl Pearson-McNeil Explains Why Black Millennials Are More Powerful Than They Realize [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

40 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Bishop J. Drew Sheard , Black Lives Matter , future , leaders

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 weeks ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 1 month ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 1 month ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 1 month ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 1 month ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 1 month ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 1 month ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 1 month ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 1 month ago
Rev. Jackson On Threats Posed By A Trump…
 1 month ago