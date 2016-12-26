Bishop J. Drew Sheard On Preparing Leaders In The Black Lives Matter Age [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell chats with Bishop J. Drew Sheard, known as “a bridge builder to other denominations,” is the senior pastor at the Greater Emanuel Institution Church of God & Christ in Detroit Michigan, and holds tons of accolades for his work. He talks about his work with millennials in order to “prepare the next tier of leadership.”

Bishop explains why, especially in the age of the Black Lives Matter movement, its important to adequately prepare black men to lead in smart and ethical ways. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

