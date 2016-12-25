Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Singer George Micheal Dies At 53

24 hours ago

The Light NC staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

George Michael's First Solo Tour

Source: Michael Putland / Getty


Iconic British singer George Michael, who rose to fame with the 80s pop band Wham, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 53 years old.

The singer, famous for hits like “Last Christmas,” “Freedom” and “One More Try” died “peacefully” at his home in Oxfordshire. Police reported no signs of foul play.

BBC News quoted a statement from his publicist that read:

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

This is a developing story. Please click refresh for updates.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 weeks ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 1 month ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 1 month ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 1 month ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 1 month ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 1 month ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 1 month ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 1 month ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 1 month ago
Rev. Jackson On Threats Posed By A Trump…
 1 month ago