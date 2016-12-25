Singer George Micheal Dies At 53

Iconic British singer George Michael, who rose to fame with the 80s pop band Wham, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 53 years old.

The singer, famous for hits like “Last Christmas,” “Freedom” and “One More Try” died “peacefully” at his home in Oxfordshire. Police reported no signs of foul play.

BBC News quoted a statement from his publicist that read:

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

This is a developing story. Please click refresh for updates.

