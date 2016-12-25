Kirk Franklin & Hezekiah Walker On Why Youth Church Attendance Is Down [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kirk Franklin and Bishop Hezekiah Walker came through to the Get Up! studio to talk about everything gospel with Erica Campbell & GRIFF. They talked about the challenges the face as gospel artists in 2016, and how hard it is to watch the genre struggle in some aspects.

Plus, Kirk explains why he thinks young people aren’t as fired up about going to church as they used to be, and what the responsibility is as gospel artists in responding to that. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

