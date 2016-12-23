NAACP Calling For Economic Boycott To Protest The Actions of Lawmakers

State NAACP President Rev. William Barber said Thursday that next month, the state NAACP will ask the national leaders of the civil rights group for a nationwide economic boycott of North Carolina to protest the actions of the General Assembly.

Barber said at a news conference “This legislature is trying to raise a new Confederacy in policy. This group doesn’t respect the Constitution. They do not respect the voices of the people. They do not respect the will of the people. They do not respect the vote, and it seems in some ways they do not respect just a little bit of money being removed from the state.”

WRAL News reports Barber as saying that the state NAACP takes issue with a lot more than the legislature’s failure Wednesday to repeal House Bill 2, which he called “an anti-worker, anti-civil rights, anti-LGBT bill” because it prevents cities and counties from raising the minimum wage or enacting anti-discrimination protections. Barber claims that was merely the final straw,noting Republican last week lawmakers stripped incoming Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper of various powers and set up partisan elections for the state’s highest court.

North Carolina voters elected Cooper with the idea that he would be able to exercise certain powers, Barber said. By limiting those powers, lawmakers are infringing on voters’ rights, he said.

NAACP lawyers also are reviewing recent legislation for possible court challenges, and the organization is planning a major march downtown dedicated to what Barber describes as “resisting our legislature and its continuing constitutional overreach.”

However Cooper has made it clear that he opposes a boycott, saying he wants to attract business to North Carolina, not push it away.

