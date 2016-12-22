NBA Hall Of Fame Nominees Revealed

The list of prospective inductees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017 consists of seven-time NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady and five-time All-NBA forward Chris Webber headline. On Wednesday afternoon, The Hall of Fame announced the full list of eligible inductees.

The list also includes legendary college coaches Bill Self, Gene Keady and Lefty Driesell. Both Webber and McGrady have very similar careers. Even ESPN.com listed McGrady No. 63 and Webber No. 66, during the site’s ranking of the top 100 players in NBA history.

Neither athlete captured an NBA championship, and injuries curtailed their longevity on the court. McGrady, who averaged 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists a game, was out of the league at age 33.

Webber posted 20.7 points and 9.8 boards a game, however chronic knee problems forced him to bow out in 2007-08 at 34 years old. Unlike Webber, McGrady doesn’t have a collegiate record that can pad his candidacy, and his peak years constituted a somewhat small section of his career.

Like McGrady, Ben Wallace is also a first-time Hall of Fame candidate. In the 2000s, Wallace was one of the league’s most feared defenders, winning four Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

According to Basketball-Reference.com, Wallace is 13th in NBA history in blocks (2,137) and he averaged the most rebounds in the league (12.9) between 2000 and 2006. During that time period he also made four All-Star teams and was a five-timer on the All-Defensive first team.

According to ESPN.com, the finalists for the 2017 Hall of Fame class will be announced Feb. 18, and the induction process will begin Sept. 7.

