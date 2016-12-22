Clinton Swamps Trump In Popular Vote

According to CNN, more Americans voted for Hillary Clinton than any other losing presidential candidate in US history. The revised and certified final election results from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, showed that the Democrat outpaced President-elect Donald Trump by almost 2.9 million votes, with 65,844,954 (48.2%) to his 62,979,879 (46.1%).

Also according to statistics from US Elections Atlas, Clinton’s 2.1% margin ranks third among defeated candidates. Clinton comes after Andrew Jackson (won by more than 10% in 1824 but was denied the presidency) and Samuel Tilden (received 3% more votes than Rutherford B. Hayes).

Though the legitimacy of his victory has never been seriously doubted, Trump has repeatedly argued, usually via Twitter, that he would have won the popular vote, too, if that had been his focus. Trump also falsely claimed that “millions” of Clinton voters had cast ballots “illegally” as recent as November.

Meanwhile, high-profile Clinton supporters have held up the results as an argument for fundamentally changing the system. A week after the election, retiring Sen. Barbara Boxer, a California Democrat and vocal Clinton backer, introduced a bill to abolish the Electoral College. Boxer said in a statement “This is the only office in the land where you can get more votes and still lose the presidency. The Electoral College is an outdated, undemocratic system that does not reflect our modern society, and it needs to change immediately.”