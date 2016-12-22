Clinton Swamps Trump In Popular Vote

According to CNN, more Americans voted for Hillary Clinton than any other losing presidential candidate in US history. The revised and certified final election results from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, showed that the Democrat outpaced President-elect Donald Trump by almost 2.9 million votes, with 65,844,954 (48.2%) to his 62,979,879 (46.1%).
Also according to statistics from US Elections Atlas, Clinton’s 2.1% margin ranks third among defeated candidates. Clinton comes after Andrew Jackson (won by more than 10% in 1824 but was denied the presidency) and Samuel Tilden (received 3% more votes than Rutherford B. Hayes).
