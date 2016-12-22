Get Up Erica
Joy Living: When Single Girls Misread The Signs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

22 hours ago

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Joy Living, Erica Campbell talks about the single woman’s tendency to sometimes misread the signs they’re getting from guys they’re interested in. First, she tackles the text messages, which is a major source of miscommunication and confusion in dating these days. Often, Erica says, we women can get caught up in our desire to be in a relationship, that we read a little too much into something that really isn’t all of that.

She encourages us to stop reading too much into likes on pictures and one-word text messages, because the truth is, when a guy really likes you, he won’t hesitate to let you know.  Check out the player above  to hear more in this exclusive video from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

