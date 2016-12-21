Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

AM BUZZ: LA Medical Center Staff Fired For Trying To Gain Acces To Kanye’s Medical Info; KKK Docuseries To Be Released & More…

Sources say staff at the hospital were using the computer system to access information.

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

UCLA Medical Center Under Fire For Leaking Kanye Details

Kanye West Yeezy Season 4 - Front Row/Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


When it comes to high-profile talent being admitted into the hospital, confidentiality is crucial. And here’s why:

Staff members at UCLA Medical Center where Kanye West was hospitalized are being fired for trying to access his medical records, The Daily Mail reports.

According to TMZ, several dozen staff members were let go after logging into the hospital’s computer system to dig up details about the 39-year-old’s condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The news is sure to ruffle Yeezy’s feathers as he continues to try to return to his “normal” life–date nights with his wife Kim Kardashian and meeting with the President-Elect.

UP NEXT: A&E Announced ‘Generation KKK’ Documentary

1 2Next page »

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 weeks ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 weeks ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 1 month ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 1 month ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 1 month ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 1 month ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 1 month ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 1 month ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 1 month ago
Rev. Jackson On Threats Posed By A Trump…
 1 month ago