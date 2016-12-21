AM BUZZ: LA Medical Center Staff Fired For Trying To Gain Acces To Kanye’s Medical Info; KKK Docuseries To Be Released & More…

UCLA Medical Center Under Fire For Leaking Kanye Details

When it comes to high-profile talent being admitted into the hospital, confidentiality is crucial. And here’s why:

Staff members at UCLA Medical Center where Kanye West was hospitalized are being fired for trying to access his medical records, The Daily Mail reports.

According to TMZ, several dozen staff members were let go after logging into the hospital’s computer system to dig up details about the 39-year-old’s condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The news is sure to ruffle Yeezy’s feathers as he continues to try to return to his “normal” life–date nights with his wife Kim Kardashian and meeting with the President-Elect.

