Where Were You On November 4, 2008?

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Where Were You On November 4, 2008?

Most African Americans have little to no trouble recalling their whereabouts on this historic date.

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

When the nation bids farewell to Barack Obama on January 20, 2017 as President-elect Donald Trump officially take office, NewsOne#OneObama microsite has been reflecting on Obama‘s achievements during his historic two terms.

At #OneObamayou will find stories about the president’s indelible mark on promoting education,  criminal justice reforms, fighting for same-sex marriage, among others. We also explore criticisms, including claims that he didn’t he do enough for African Americans while in office.

Sill, do you remember where you were on this historic date? Let us know in comments.

SEE ALSO:

‘Dag, You Don’t Even Know Me:’ Michelle Obama On Being Labeled An ‘Angry Black Woman’

White Supremacist Gets 30-Year Sentence In Plot To Kill Obama

16 Writers Love On Michelle Obama In New Book Of Essays

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

54 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Barack Obama , Election 2008 , President Barack Obama

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 weeks ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 weeks ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 1 month ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 1 month ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 1 month ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 1 month ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 1 month ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 1 month ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 1 month ago
Rev. Jackson On Threats Posed By A Trump…
 1 month ago