White Idaho Football Player, Who Sexually Assaulted Mentally Disabled Black Teammate, Avoids Jail With Plea Deal

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

White Idaho Football Player, Who Sexually Assaulted Mentally Disabled Black Teammate, Avoids Jail With Plea Deal

The prosecutor acknowledged that the assailant forced a coat hanger in the victim’s rectum but doesn’t believe it was a sex crime.

2 days ago

The Light NC staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

A White Idaho high school football player charged with sexually assaulting a mentally disabled Black teammate will walk away basically unpunished.

The Washington Post reports that John R.K. Howard pleaded guilty Friday to a lesser felony charge, so the prosecutor dropped the sex crime charges.

By pleading guilty to injuring a child, Howard, 19, avoids prison and registering as a sex offender. Instead, he faces two to three years of probation and up to 300 hours of community service, The Post reported. A judge will sentence him in February.

The Idaho attorney general’s office originally charged Howard with sexual assault in May. In October 2015, Howard and two high school teammates held the victim down, shoved a coat hanger into the victim’s rectum and kicked the hanger several times.

However, the prosecutor had a change of heart about the sex assault charge after further investigation. The state’s attorney now says the violent assault did not constitute a sex crime and accepted Howard’s plea.

“It was egregious behavior, it caused this victim a lot of suffering, but it is not, in my view, a sex crime, which is why the state has amended this charge,” Deputy State Attorney General Casey Hemmer told the court on Friday. “We don’t believe it’s appropriate for Mr. Howard to suffer the consequences of a sex offender, but he still needs to be held accountable.”

The victim’s family, which filed a $10 million lawsuit against Dietrich High School, is enraged.

“It’s absolutely preposterous that this kid should walk away with apparently no punishment whatsoever,” the family’s attorney R. Keith Roark told The Post on Monday. “Everyone is more concerned with these young sociopaths than the victim of their violence.”

The victim and his family are the only Black people in Dietrich, Idaho, a town of about 330 people. He has endured vicious racist taunts and bullying at school.

Roark protested the decision and demanded an explanation from the prosecutor’s office.

SOURCE: Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Sexual Assault Scandal Brings Down Baylor Football Coach, President

NAACP Calls For Hate Crime Probe After Black Student Claims White Teammates Tied A Noose Around His Neck

The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes

30 photos Launch gallery

The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes

Continue reading The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes

The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes

high school football , sexual assault , white privilege

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 weeks ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 weeks ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 1 month ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 1 month ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 1 month ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 1 month ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 1 month ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 1 month ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 1 month ago
Rev. Jackson On Threats Posed By A Trump…
 1 month ago