Black Doctor Triggers Delta Air Lines Policy Change After Sharing ‘Discrimination’ Story

Delta Air Lines has revised its policy for emergency inflight medical treatment after a flight attendant prevented a Black doctor from assisting a passenger in October, reports The Washington Post.

As of Dec.1, Delta has stopped requiring medical professionals to show credentials before assisting passengers. The company’s move is seen as a result of doctor Tamika Cross having publicly shared her story of “discrimination” — which prompted an outpouring of comments from thousands who faced similar skepticism about their careers based on their looks — on Facebook, notes The Post:

“When situations like the one described by Dr. Cross arise, we have a responsibility to our employees and our customers to review the circumstances and our policies for opportunities to listen, learn and improve,” said Allison Ausband, senior vice president for In-Flight Service in a statement.

“Delta found that there is no legal or regulatory requirement upon the airline to view medical professional credentials. And, as it becomes more and more common for medical licenses to be verified online, physicians and nurses often do not carry a license with them and some states no longer issue wallet versions,” the airline said in a statement.

The company will also next year expand its diversity and inclusion training to “frontline employees,” including flight attendants, the statement said.

Cross, who said that the crew member accepted the help of a White male after dismissing her, also met with airline officials and thanked them on Monday for the policy change, reports the Detroit Free Press.

